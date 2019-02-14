Pebble Breakers down Olympia in Aibak Polo

LAHORE: Pebble Breakers overcame spirited Olympia by 8-6 1/2 in the Hamdan Aibak Polo Cup Tournament match played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

Hamza Mawaz Khan was hero of the day as he struck a quartet for the winning side while Juan Cruz Losada banged in a brace and Saqib Khan Khakwani and Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa hit one goal apiece.

From the losing side, which had a half goal handicap, Nicolas Corti hammered a hat-trick while Ahmed Zubair Butt banged in a brace and Bilal Haye scored one. Olympia started the match with a field goal by Ahmed Zubair to take 1-0 lead in the first chukker.

They continued their good show in the second chukker as they added three more goals in their tally to have a healthy 4-0 lead. Nicolas slammed in a brace and Ahmed Zubair contributed one. Saqib Khakwani then fired in a field goal in the dying moments of the match to open the account of Pebble Breakers and made it 4-1.

The third chukker was dominated by Pebble Breakers who hammered three more goals - one each by Losada, Hamza and Mohsin Atta to level the score at 4-4. Nicolas struck one to once again give Olympia to 5-4 edge.

In the fourth and last chukker, Olympia struck one more goal through a 30-yard penalty by Bilal Haye to further enhance their lead to 6-4. Pebble Breakers then changed their gears and pumped in four back-to-back goals to take match-winning 8-6 lead.

Hamza contributed a hat-trick and Losada one in his team’s tally. With a half goal handicap, the final score was 8-6 1/2 in favour of Pebble Breakers. Nicolas Scortichini and Martin Jhon Henry supervised the match as field umpires while Bautista Bayuger was match referee. On Thursday Barry’s will take on Master Paints Black at 230 pm.