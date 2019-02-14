close
Thu Feb 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2019

PCB rejects Sharjeel’s appeal

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2019

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rejected Sharjeel Khan’s appeal to allow him to play domestic cricket before his ban for involvement in spot-fixing come to an end in August this year.

A senior official of the PCB said that Sharjeel’s application submitted by his lawyer had been discussed at the recent Board of Governors meeting in which the player had asked for permission to resume playing domestic cricket.

“Sharjeel in his application had appealed to the Board chairman, Ehsan Mani to use his discretionary powers under the anti-corruption code and give him relaxation to play domestic and club cricket before his ban ends in late August,” Sharjeel’s lawyer, Shaigan Ejaz said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports