PCB rejects Sharjeel’s appeal

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rejected Sharjeel Khan’s appeal to allow him to play domestic cricket before his ban for involvement in spot-fixing come to an end in August this year.

A senior official of the PCB said that Sharjeel’s application submitted by his lawyer had been discussed at the recent Board of Governors meeting in which the player had asked for permission to resume playing domestic cricket.

“Sharjeel in his application had appealed to the Board chairman, Ehsan Mani to use his discretionary powers under the anti-corruption code and give him relaxation to play domestic and club cricket before his ban ends in late August,” Sharjeel’s lawyer, Shaigan Ejaz said.