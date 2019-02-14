close
Thu Feb 14, 2019
Imam joins Zalmi for PSL-4

Sports

DUBAI: Rising star and talented opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq has been inducted into the Peshawar Zalmi squad for the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League, it was made official on Wednesday.

He has been made part of the Zalmi squad as the 21st addition to the squad. Javed Afridi, chairman Peshawar Zalmi welcomed Imam by saying, “With the inclusion of Imam ul Haq, our squad has further strengthened.” The 23-year-old has played 29 T20 matches with an average of 40.61, scoring 853 runs. In ODIs, Imam has scored five centuries alongside as many half-centuries, scoring 1090 runs, proving his worth in the limited-overs formats.

