Pak team fit enough to beat India in WC: Moin

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper, Moin Khan has declared Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan team fit enough to break the jinx against India at the forthcoming World Cup 2019 in England. He based his comment on Pakistan’s heroic win over India in Champions Trophy final two years back and that English conditions stand most suitable for the Pakistan team.

Pakistan never managed a win against India at a World Cup match in their six meetings at the showpiece event since the 1992 edition. In fact, at ICC tournaments, India hold the edge 12-3 over Pakistan with their three defeats coming only in Champions Trophy matches. Their foremost encounter is on June 16 at World Cup 2019 at the Old Trafford and Moin believes that Pakistan have it in them to script their maiden win over the Men in Blue in the tournament history. “This present team is very capable of recording a first win over India in a World Cup because there is talent, there is depth and variety and Sarfraz Ahmed has now gelled the squad well,” said Moin, who featured in two India vs Pakistan clashes at World Cup in 1992 and 199, in conversation with an Indian channel on late Tuesday night. “I say this because our boys beat them (India) in the Champions Trophy two years back and I just feel that in English conditions in June we have better bowlers.”

Despite his words, he also added that India and England are the hot favourites at the showpiece event and will be the team to beat. “This should be a very interesting World Cup and I am backing Pakistan to beat India. Our boys are in good spirits and it is good they will go into the competition after having played ODI matches against South Africa, Australia and England,” he said.