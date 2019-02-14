close
Thu Feb 14, 2019
February 14, 2019

National blind cricket camp under way

Sports

February 14, 2019

LAHORE: The training and conditioning camp of Pakistan blind team for preparation of Sri Lanka tour started Wednesday at Okara Gymkhana Ground Okara. This six-day training camp will last till February 18.

The 15 selected players of blind team are taking part in this camp. Muhammad Jamil, head coach of Pakistan team, is supervising the camp which will end on February 18.

