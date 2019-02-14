SL enjoy advantage on day one

DURBAN, South Africa: Vishwa Fernando took four wickets as underdogs Sri Lanka heeded new captain Dimuth Karunaratne’s call to “compete in every session” on the first day of the first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead on Wednesday.

South Africa, overwhelming favourites against a team seemingly in disarray, were bowled out for 235. Sri Lanka were 49 for one at the close.

Left-arm opening bowler Fernando dismissed both South African opening batsmen cheaply as the hosts found themselves floundering at 17 for three after being sent in on a pitch which offered bounce and swing on a partially overcast morning. Fernando, 27, playing in his fourth Test, went on to claim career-best figures of four for 62. Kasun Rajitha took three for 68.

Wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, batting at number six because South Africa picked five specialist bowlers, gave the South African innings some respectability by hitting 80 off 94 balls before he was last man out. Sri Lanka lost Lahiru Thirimanne, caught behind off Dale Steyn for nought, but Karunaratne batted confidently to be 28 not out at the close, while new cap Oshada Fernando went on the attack when South African captain Faf du Plessis turned to spin bowling as the light faded to finish on 17 not out. Sri Lanka came into the match having lost six of their most recent seven Tests and with several changes in playing personnel, including the dropping of regular captain Dinesh Chandimal, and selectors.

Vishwa Fernando arguably owed his place in the team to the fact that three of Sri Lanka’s leading fast bowlers were missing because of injury. But he produced a superb opening spell, having Dean Elgar caught behind and bowling Aiden Markram with a ball which swung back into the stumps.

Fernando dismissed Elgar with his fourth delivery before a run had been scored and should have had the wicket of Hashim Amla two balls later. He appealed passionately for a leg before wicket decision and the Sri Lankans were ruled to have taken too long before asking for a review of umpire Aleem Dar’s decision.

South Africa, first innings

A. Markram b V. Fernando 11

D. Elgar c Dickwella b V. Fernando 0

H. Amla c Mendis b Lakmal 3

T. Bavuma run out (V. Fernando) 47

F. du Plessis c Dickwella b Rajitha 35

Q. de Kock c V. Fernandon b Rajitha 80

V. Philander c and b Rajitha 4

K. Maharaj c Dickwella b V. Fernando 29

K. Rabada c O. Fernando b V. Fernando 3

D. Steyn b Embuldeniya 15

D. Olivier not out 0

Extras (lb6, nb2) 8

Total (59.4 overs) 235

Bowling: Lakmal 14-3-29-1, V. Fernando 17-1-62-4, Rajitha 14.4-0-68-3 (2nb), Karunaratne 3-0-9-0, Embuldeniya 10-1-51-1, O. Fernando 1-0-10-0

Sri Lanka, first innings

D. Karunaratne not out 28

L. Thirimanne c De Kock b Steyn 0

O. Fernando not out 17

Extras (b3, lb1) 4

Total (1 wkt, 16 overs) 49

Bowling: Steyn 5-1-10-1, Philander 4-0-14-0, Rabada 2-1-1-0, Olivier 2-0-2-0, Maharaj 2-0-13-0, Elgar 1-0-5-0

Toss: Sri Lanka

Umpires: Aleem Dar (Pak), Richard Kettleborough (Eng)

TV umpire: Ian Gould (Eng)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WI).