Punjab represents Pakistan’s talent: US envoy

LAHORE: During his two days visit to Lahore, US Ambassador Paul W Jones has emphasised the importance of the Punjab region and reaffirmed the value of the US-Pakistan partnership.

According to a press release, Jones called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and discussed opportunities for investment in the region with members of the business community and met with civil society and media representatives. The Ambassador also inaugurated the FIA’s regional office.

“The region of Punjab represents Pakistan’s diversity of talent and the strength and courage of its people,” he said adding that Pakistan’s success hinges on tapping the incredible potential of its youth and channelling their dynamism into the labour market needs of today and tomorrow. To this end, the US government is committed to working with the government and people of Pakistan to ensure a prosperous, peaceful, and stable future.” To experience Lahore’s rich history and culture firsthand, Jones and his wife Catherine also visited the Lahore Fort, site of a 2006 US government-funded project that renovated the fort’s Alamgiri Gate.

Kiln owners: Minister for Environment Protection Department (EPD) Muhammad Rizwan has said the use of zigzag technology in construction and operations of kilns may minimise the effects of burning coal on environment and reduce the fuel consumption up to 30 per cent. The minister said kiln owners in Pakistan should adopt this new technology without any fear or hesitation as it gives better quality bricks and reduces coal consumption.