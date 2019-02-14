Scattered rain, hailstorm likely

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather was observed in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

They also predicted rain and thunderstorm with gusty winds at scattered places. Besides, hailstorm is also expected at a few places in Rawalpindi, Lahore and Gujranwala Divisions. Met officials said that a westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and is likely to persist in upper parts till Friday (tomorrow). They predicted that widespread rain, thunderstorm with gusty winds and snowfall over the hills is expected in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala Divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at scattered places in Peshawar, Kohat, Lahore, Sargodha Divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan; however, at isolated places in Sahiwal and Faisalabad Divisions. Hailstorm is also expected at a few places in Rawalpindi, Lahore and Gujranwala Divisions.