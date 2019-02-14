close
Thu Feb 14, 2019
Minister pays tributes to blast martyrs

Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine, in a statement regarding death anniversary of martyrs of Faisal Chowk blast, said nation would never forget the sacrifices of brave and dutiful officers who have embraced martyrdom in the line of duty. He said martyrdom of DIG Traffic Cap (R) Ahmad Mubeen, SSP Zahid Gondal and other police officials was an irreplaceable loss for the country and their blood would not be wasted.

