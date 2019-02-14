‘Food, Agro Park likely to bring $10m investment’

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Wednesday said that new investment was coming due to solid measures taken by the government. He said that $10 million investment was expected by establishing Food and Agro Park in Punjab.

A meeting was held at Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) under the chair of Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal. The proposal of establishing Food and Agro Park was discussed in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal said investment friendly atmosphere has been created in the Punjab and all possible facilities are being provided to the local and foreign investors.

He said that new investment was coming due to solid measures taken by the government. He said that $10 million investment was expected by establishing Food and Agro Park in Punjab. Traditional and outdated agriculture will also be changed and latest agriculture will be promoted. He said latest knowledge and technology would also be transferred to Punjab through this project. Earlier, a delegation of industrialists and businessmen from Gujranwala called on the minister at Civil Secretariat.

The delegation apprised the minister of problems of Gujranwala industry. The minister assured them of solution to their problems and said that industrialists and traders had a pivotal role in boosting the economy; therefore, it is the responsibility of the government to solve their problems. He said that problems of Gujranwala industry would be solved on priority and I would also visit Gujranwala chamber soon, he added.

PFA: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) will take action against licence fee defaulter food business operators from February 18 after completing all reports. Officials said the decision was taken in a meeting chaired by PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman here Wednesday. He has asked a detailed report concerning food business operators who existed in the red category of fee defaulter.

Muhammad Usman directed PFA Additional Director General Resource and Licencing authority to prepare a complete list of defaulters who failed to pay the fee for last six months. He also directed them to constitute special teams to take action against fee defaulters.

He informed that PFA was considering taking action against bigwigs (food business operators) in the first phase. He said that PFA was also considering stopping the production of FBOs in case of failure to submit a fee amount more than Rs11,000.