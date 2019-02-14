Robbers gun down man in Garhi Shahu

LAHORE: Robbers shot at and killed a young man on resistance during a robbery bid in Garhi Shahu police limits on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Garhi Shahu bazaar. The victim was identified as Sajawal. His cousin Ahmad said Sajawal’s cell phone and cash was missing from his pockets. Police reached the scene and collected evidences.

Further investigation is underway. Police have removed the body to mortuary. killed for honour: The mystery behind the killing of a 19-year-old girl was resolved as she was killed for honour, not during dacoity in the Manga Mandi police limits on Wednesday.

SP Rashid Hayat said the victim’s family had informed the police three persons had barged into the house and killed their sister Shama on resistance. Police started investigations and it was revealed that the victim’s father and brother had killed her for honour in the presence of five family members. Police have arrested Zulfiqar and Nadeem and recovered murder weapon. The accused have also confessed to their crime.