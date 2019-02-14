CITY PULSE: SA Noory

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The ArtCiti Gallery is hosting SA Noory’s solo art exhibition from February 14 (today) to February 16. Call 021-35250495 for more information.
Depictions of Loss
The Chawkandi Art Gallery is hosting Ramzan Jafri’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Depictions of Loss’ from February 15 to February 21. Call 021-35373582 for more information.
Personal Conscience
The ArtScene Gallery is hosting Hafsa Shaikh, Imrana Shujah, Maham Siddiqui and Zarmena Aslam’s art exhibition titled ‘Personal Conscience’ from February 15 to February 22. Call 0302-2740111 for more information.
