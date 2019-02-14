close
Thu Feb 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
February 14, 2019

CITY PULSE: SA Noory

Karachi

February 14, 2019

The ArtCiti Gallery is hosting SA Noory’s solo art exhibition from February 14 (today) to February 16. Call 021-35250495 for more information.

Depictions of Loss

The Chawkandi Art Gallery is hosting Ramzan Jafri’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Depictions of Loss’ from February 15 to February 21. Call 021-35373582 for more information.

Personal Conscience

The ArtScene Gallery is hosting Hafsa Shaikh, Imrana Shujah, Maham Siddiqui and Zarmena Aslam’s art exhibition titled ‘Personal Conscience’ from February 15 to February 22. Call 0302-2740111 for more information.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi