Ties with Pakistan to grow stronger: Bangladesh HC

The Bangladesh deputy high commissioner in Karachi, Noor-e-Hilal Saifur Rahman, held a dinner reception for the media folk at a local hotel on Tuesday evening to meet Bangladesh High Commissioner in Pakistan Tarik Ahsan. Rahman briefed the media persons about the developments in various fields in Bangladesh.

With the help of slides, he explained some of the projects in his country. Some of these were: a bridge over the river Padma, one of the mega projects, the estimated cost of the bridge is $3.8 billion; the Dhaka Metro Rail Project, which has been undertaken to ease the traffic congestion in Dhaka, is designed to carry 60,000 passengers and will cost $2.7 billion; the Dhaka-Chittagong Elevated Expressway, a public-private partnership project which is one of the highest costing projects of Bangladesh; and the Ruppur Nuclear Power project, which is in line with the government’s focus on raising power production to 24,000 MWs by 2021, 40,000 by 2030, and 60,000 by 2041.

He told the gathering that Bangladesh was now rated the 42nd largest economy of the world. He said that Bangladesh witnessed a GDP growth rate of 7.28 per cent in 2017. Later, Bangladesh High Commissioner Tarik Ahsan addressed the gathering and hoped that ties with Pakistan, which were very cordial, would grow further with the passage of each day.