Police transfers, postings

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has promoted various police officers of the PSP Group.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, Irfan Ali Baloch was promoted to grade 20, while the promotion of Sheeraz Nazir, Ghulam Azhar Mahesar, Attaullah Khan Chandio, Faisal Abdullah Chachar, Karamullah Soomro and Sarfaraz Nawaz was also confirmed to grade 19.

Three officers, Adeel Chandio, Shaukat Ali Khatiyaan and Mohammad Abbas Rizvi, were also promoted in grade 19. An event was held at the Central Police Office (CPO) to decorate the promoted officers. The ceremony was attended by the IGP, additional IG Karachi and additional IG Special Branch.

Addressing the ceremony, the IGP congratulated the officers and asked them to use their professional expertise and skills to bring improvements in policing in the province. Coordinate and strengthen your strategy for the ongoing war against crime, he said.

He ordered transfers of various police officers. According to a notification issued, the IGP issued the orders in exercise of the authority conferred on him by a judgment of the Sindh High Court. Dr Ghulam Sarwar Jamali, recently promoted as additional IG of police (BS-21) and awaiting posting, was transferred and posted with immediate effect against an existing vacancy, the notification reads.

A recently promoted additional IG, Dr Kamran Fazal, who was awaiting his posting at the CPO, was transferred and posted as additional IG CTD.

Dr Jamil Ahmed, another officer recently promoted as additional IG and awaiting posting, was transferred and posted as the additional IG Traffic, Sindh, replacing Ghulam Qadir Thebo who will report to the CPO.

The IGP also issued transfer orders of three more senior officers. Irfan Ali Baloch, who was promoted to grade 20, was transferred and posted as the Crime Branch Deputy Inspector General (DIG) against an existing vacancy. Imran Riaz, a grade 18 police officer, was transferred and posted as the assistant DIG of Police Rapid Response Force to replace police officer Kamran Nawaz Panjutha who was directed to report to the CPO.