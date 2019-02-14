US carrying out geopolitical campaign: Huawei

BEIJING: Huawei has hit back at mounting US pressure on the Chinese company, claiming American calls for allies to block its technology from the roll-out of 5G telecom networks will have minimal impact on its global business.

Speaking with journalists at the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen, Eric Xu, one of Huawei’s three rotating chairmen, accused Washington DC of launching a “coordinated geopolitical campaign” against the company in order to gain leverage in a trade war. Huawei, the world’s biggest telecom equipment manufacturer with sales of $100bn last year, has been embroiled in a growing dispute between the US and China amid allegations its equipment could be used for possible espionage and rising tensions over trade.

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer and daughter of the company’s founder, was arrested in Canada in December over allegations of fraud and illegal trade with Iran.

Huawei, a major supplier to UK telecom operators including BT, has denied the allegations.Mr Xu said criticism of Huawei this week from Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State, and calls for allies including the UK to block its technology was unwarranted and an “indication that the US government is... using a national machine against a small company - as small as a sesame seed”.

He said speculation that Donald Trump might use an executive order to ban its gear from the rollout of state of the art 5G telecom networks in the US would not affect Huawei.“No matter the outcome it will not have a major impact because we have virtually no business presence there [in the US] and no expectation of a major business presence there.”

He also played down further bans on Huawei technology unveiled by Australia and New Zealand, two other members of the so-called Five Eye group of intelligence-sharing nations.“We certainly don’t expect our 5G equipment to be chosen by all countries,” he said.

“China Mobile didn’t pick Huawei for (the city of)Guangzhou. And the market size of Australia is smaller than Guangzhou... and New Zealand is even smaller… So, I think it’s quite OK that we are not present in certain countries.”

Xu is one of three executives who take turns serving as Huawei’s chairman every six months. —Courtesy The Telegraph