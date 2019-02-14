Saadi finds sponsor for his Tokyo 2020 bid

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top karateka Saadi Abbas found a major sponsor which would back the former Asian champion in his bid to qualify for the 2020 Olympics.

“Indus Motors Company (IMC) will support Saadi to represent Pakistan in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games,” the company said in a statement.This initiative has been taken under the company’s global “Start Your Impossible” initiative, it said.

The company said that in order to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Saadi needs to participate in various global events for which IMC would support him. “This support will be in line with Toyota’s global pursuit of ‘mobility for all’.”