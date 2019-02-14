close
Thu Feb 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2019

Saadi finds sponsor for his Tokyo 2020 bid

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top karateka Saadi Abbas found a major sponsor which would back the former Asian champion in his bid to qualify for the 2020 Olympics.

“Indus Motors Company (IMC) will support Saadi to represent Pakistan in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games,” the company said in a statement.This initiative has been taken under the company’s global “Start Your Impossible” initiative, it said.

The company said that in order to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Saadi needs to participate in various global events for which IMC would support him. “This support will be in line with Toyota’s global pursuit of ‘mobility for all’.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports