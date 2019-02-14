Faryal Gauhar becomes Pakistan softball ambassador

KARACHI: United Nation’s goodwill ambassador and former softball player Faryal Ali Gauhar has become ambassador of Pakistan softball.

Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP) president Haider Khan Lehri said that Faryal’s attachment with Pakistan softball would help promote the sport in the country.SFP chairperson Tehmina Asif, renowned sports patron Sabiha Essa and Essa Laboratories CEO Farhan Essa recently met Faryal and requested her to become the sport’s ambassador, SFP said in a press release.

“If through sports my country receives recognition due to me then I will be proud of that. Becoming ambassador for Pakistan softball will be an honour for me,” Faryal has been quoted as saying.She said that she had played softball in her school days and abroad as well.

She added that she had led Lahore American School for four years. She remained the best player in South Asia in the event in which six international schools featured. She added that she was happy to know that young girls of the country had been taking interest in the sport.