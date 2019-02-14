PSG crush Man United, Zaniolo brace powers Roma to win

MANCHESTER: Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted his side were shown how much they still have to improve after being swept aside by an injury-hit Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Tuesday.

Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe struck in a seven-minute spell just before the hour mark as PSG displayed their credentials to finally become champions of Europe for the first time, especially once they get the world’s most expensive player Neymar and Edinson Cavani back from injury.

After a run of 10 wins and one draw in 11 games since Solskjaer replaced the sacked Jose Mourinho in December, a first defeat for the Norwegian is a reality check for United’s revival and they have a mountain to climb when the sides meet again for the second leg on March 6.

The English giants will also have to cope without Paul Pogba in three weeks’ time as he was sent off a minute from time to round off a terrible night for the hosts.

“Today we weren’t at the level, this is a level up from what we have played against. We have had a great run, we came into this game in a great frame of mind, great form, but it’s a big step up,” said Solskjaer.

“We’ve been taking about top four (of the Premier League). Top four is one thing but we want to be at the top,” added Solskjaer.PSG showed they still retain plenty of world class talent despite their big name absentees as United struggled to contain the slick passing of Thomas Tuchel’s men in midfield and the pace of Mbappe in attack.

Angel di Maria was roundly booed by the home support on his return to Old Trafford after an unhappy one-season spell with United after signing for a then club record £60 million in 2014.

But the Argentine silenced his detractors by setting up both goals and also mocked the throwing of a beer bottle at him by pretending to drink from it.

For all PSG’s injury problems, a double blow also rocked United in the seconds before half-time and at the break as Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial limped off to be replaced by Alexis Sanchez and Juan Mata.

The home side never recovered their composure as PSG produced a stunning second-half display to all but book their place in the last eight despite David de Gea’s best efforts in the United goal.

Kimpembe was left completely unmarked to side-foot home Di Maria’s corner from point-blank range on 53 minutes.A brilliant team goal then doubled United’s trouble soon after when Mbappe was again too quick for Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly to meet Di Maria’s low cross.

Meanwhile, teenage sensation Nicolo Zaniolo hit a brace as Roma beat Porto 2-1 at Stadio Olimpico.The 19-year-old got his first Champions League goal after 70 minutes in Rome, adding a second six minutes later to inflict a first defeat on Porto in this year’s top-tier European competition.

Adrian Lopez pulled a vital goal back for the Portuguese club after 79 minutes.Eusebio Di Francesco’s Roma now carry the momentum into the second leg in Porto on March 6 as they target a quarter-final berth for the second consecutive year.

The hosts had the best of the first half with veteran Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas denying Aleksandar Kolarov and Lorenzo Pellegrini off the rebound.Edin Dzeko looked destined to break the deadlock on 38 minutes when he beat the Porto defence only for the ball to blast off the post.

Roma stepped up the pressure after the break with Zaniolo setting up Bryan Cristante who wove his way through again forcing a Casillas save.A Danilo Pereira header flew wide, with Casillas on hand to parry a low Pellegrini effort.

Roma’s pressing finally paid off when Stephan El Shaarawy crossed for Zaniolo to finish off with precision after 70 minutes.He soon had his second goal when Dzeko went on the counter-attack, his shot bouncing off the post with Zaniolo on hand to finish off the rebound for the youngster’s fifth goal since moving from Inter Milan last summer.