‘PSL helped me become an international player’

KARACHI: Opener Fakhar Zaman on Wednesday said that it was the Pakistan Super League (PSL) that helped him get an opportunity to represent Pakistan in international matches.

Fakhar became the first Pakistan batsman to score a double century in an ODI. That came in the series against Zimbabwe last year, where he also achieved the record of scoring 515 runs in five games.

It was in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2016-17 that he made his presence felt, scoring 663 runs in the competition at an average of 51, including 170 in the second innings of the final, which his team HBL won.But it was the PSL where Fakhar’s attacking batting was noticed.

Pakistan’s head coach Mickey Arthur liked his daring qualities. While Sharjeel Khan lost his way in PSL 2, it made way for Fakhar who has not looked back since.After the second edition of the PSL, where he made 177 runs in eight games, including the half century that caught the selectors and Mickey’s prying eyes.

A Jasprit Bumrah no-ball helped him smash a match-winning hundred at The Oval on June 18 in the ICC Champions Trophy final and Pakistan’s win over India made Fakhar an instant hero.Fakhar attributes PSL as the launching pad for his career.

“PSL played a great role in lifting my career,” Fakhar said.“We play domestic cricket a lot and get highlighted, but at the international level we got highlighted only through the PSL. I remember I scored a half-century against Karachi and after that head coach Arthur told me that I was ready for Pakistan.

“So, players are groomed during the PSL and it’s a good stage,” said Fakhar.He believes leagues like the PSL gives a burgeoning player an opportunity to rub shoulder with an international player and learn.

“I did not play in the first edition, but the next two helped me learn a lot,” remarked Fakhar.“You get a good platform and it is giving young players a very good chance to break into the Pakistan team. You learn new methods of training by watching international stars.”

For Fakhar, the next charm is to open the innings with South Africa legend AB de Villiers.“It’s a dream come true. He retired last year, so I didn’t get a chance to see him on our last tour to South Africa. But, he is in our team and I will be at the other end, so it’s an exciting thought.”

Fakhar is optimistic about Lahore Qalandars’ chances in PSL 4.“I think we were one dimensional last year, we mostly had hard-hitters and lacked experience in middle-order,” said Fakhar.“So this time we have a strong middle-order.”