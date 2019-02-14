The road less travelled

The road leading from our village Nali Chak, Sirki Khel to Sarai Naurang in the Lakki Marwat district is in a dilapidated condition. It is full of potholes which pose serious risks to commuters. During rains, rainwater is accumulated at various places causing serious dangers to vehicles as well as pedestrians. The bridges constructed at various points are not strong enough to bear the burden of passing vehicles.

Several promises are made by our political representatives during the election campaigns for the repair and construction of the road, but no work has been started to date. Residents also approached the district nazim with the request to put mere stones or gravel on the road. So far no concrete step has been taken by the nazim. The provincial chief executive of the ‘Naya Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ must take prompt measures for the construction of the road in order to mitigate the inconveniences faced by the residents.

Aryan Khan Wazir ( Lakki Marwat )