Tomato prices

I was surprised to learn that tomatoes are being sold at Rs100 per kg. Since Pakistan is a producer of tomatoes, the price of this fruit should be under Rs40 per kg. This just goes to show the liberty given to traders to charge whatever amount they want for eatables. Why is the government not taking any steps to control the prices of food items so that low-income households too can have at least two meals per day. All vendors should be made to sell food items at government-approved prices. Anyone found overcharging must be fined.

If the government fails to control the prices now, what will be limit of inflation during Ramazan when traders increase the prices intentionally to make huge profits? Pakistan is a heaven for traders who keep making huge profits by selling items at high prices.

Ashfaq Sharif ( Karachi )