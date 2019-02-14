Malir killing

Last week, a political worker, Irshad Ranjhani, was brutally murdered by a UC chairman in Malir. He did not even allow any bystander to help the injured. It is astonishing that the sound of bullets fire could not get the attention of law-enforcement personnel who are often seen patrolling in different parts of the city.

It was shocking to learn that police officials who finally reached the spot took the injured Irshad to the police station instead of rushing him to the nearest hospital for medical aid. Nobody should be allowed to take the law in their hands as nobody is above the law.

Faisal Ansar ( Karachi )

*****

The Sindh government has recently launched the Amal Umer bill which explicitly says that all legal formalities should be started after adequate medical aid is given to the injured. Regardless of what he was accused of, Irshad Ranjhani had a right to get urgent treatment.

The higher authorities must punish the culprit so that such incidents never happen again.

Imtiaz Junejo ( Hyderabad )

*****

The start of 2019 has not been good in terms of peace and stability in the country. The public wished to turn over a new leaf and hoped for a peaceful new year, after having been witnessed thousands of crimes and innocent killings for the past ten years. Unfortunately, there hopes again seem to be dashed. This time, the country witnessed another cold-blooded murder of a political worker.

It seems to have become a routine to listen to the headlines about the cases of brutal killings in the country. The cold-blooded murder of Irshad raises a lot of questions. The more we condemn this brutal killing the less it is.

Ammar Aslam Muhammadi ( Sukkur )