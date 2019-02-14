Time-tested friendship

This refers to the article ‘As the Saudi crown prince visits’ (February 13) by Dr Ali Awadh Asseri. I was quite happy and pleased to read his concluding paragraph in which he stated that the “time-tested Pak-Saudi ties have come a long way and all indicators suggest a progressive pathway in the foreseeable future for tangible progress in mutual trade and investment”.

There is no denying the fact that Pakistan’s relationship with Saudi Arabia will reach new heights under the dynamic leadership of our PM Imran Khan.

Major (r) Saeeduzzaman Janjuah ( Karachi )