Thu Feb 14, 2019
February 14, 2019

Here comes the bus

Newspost

February 14, 2019

The largest city of Pakistan, Karachi, lacks a proper transportation system. High fares of private transporters and a lack of buses have created a great deal of problems for residents. While the Sindh government launched a few air-conditioned buses in the city, they are fewer in number which is not enough to meet the city’s demands.

The work on the Green Line Metro Bus project is being carried out at a snail’s pace. Both federal and provincial governments should work together to resolve the city’s transportation problems.

Sajjad Hassan Soomro ( Karachi )

