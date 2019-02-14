close
Thu Feb 14, 2019
February 14, 2019

An awareness drive

Newspost

February 14, 2019

To create awareness among people regarding the traffic rules, the Buner police recently launched a traffic awareness drive. Workshops and awareness programmes were arranged for transporters at different places across the district. This will no doubt create a sense of responsibility among people.

The authorities should also take measures to ensure that people are strictly following the existing traffic rules and that the authorities are imposing a fine on irresponsible commuters. To give better results, competent and efficient traffic personnel may be deployed at different parts of the city.

Shaukat Hayat Buneri ( Buner )

