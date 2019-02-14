An awareness drive

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
To create awareness among people regarding the traffic rules, the Buner police recently launched a traffic awareness drive. Workshops and awareness programmes were arranged for transporters at different places across the district. This will no doubt create a sense of responsibility among people.
The authorities should also take measures to ensure that people are strictly following the existing traffic rules and that the authorities are imposing a fine on irresponsible commuters. To give better results, competent and efficient traffic personnel may be deployed at different parts of the city.
Shaukat Hayat Buneri ( Buner )
