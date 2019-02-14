Being a superpower

America’s ambitions to invade resource-abundant countries and then to either bring them under its direct or indirect control or install a puppet regime are an open secret now. With the collaboration of Western powers, it first imposes financial sanctions and embargos to cripple the economy of that particular country. This results in hyperinflation, extreme poverty, unemployment, malnutrition and poor healthcare facilities.

The US and its allies use the pretext of terrorism and a lack of a genuine democracy as a bloody weapon to advance its interests. Almost every country that used to have rich oil and natural gas resources has been dragged into chaos. What is happening these days in Venezuela has been in the works, carefully coordinated and planned, for a long time. The US feels no remorse to illegitimately intrude in the political affairs of Venezuela to topple it for its own vested interests.

Engr Shahid Ali ( Buner )