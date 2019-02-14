A league of our own

For a country that remained deprived of any form of international cricket, a domestic league did wonders to bring cricket back. The fourth season of the PSL shows that the league has been a success. This time, eight matches will be played in Pakistan.

The PSL is a good way of promoting the country’s positive image across the country. The previous successful PSL seasons have helped convey the message that Pakistan is safe for games.

Siraj Ahmed Narejo ( Larkana )