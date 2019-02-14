close
Thu Feb 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
February 14, 2019

Dangerous wires

Newspost

February 14, 2019

During every rainy season, a few rain-related accidents end up claiming the lives of tens of people. Naked, broken wires that hang from the poles pose threats to residents. Unlike developed countries which are using 110-volt electrical wiring networks, Pakistan uses 220-volt electrical wiring in both residential and commercial areas.

People who accidentally touch a 220-volt electric wire are more likely to suffer fatal injuries which even lead to death. The Pakistani government should take steps to switch to 110-volt wiring.

Adnan Ahmed Channa ( Islamabad )

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost