Dangerous wires

During every rainy season, a few rain-related accidents end up claiming the lives of tens of people. Naked, broken wires that hang from the poles pose threats to residents. Unlike developed countries which are using 110-volt electrical wiring networks, Pakistan uses 220-volt electrical wiring in both residential and commercial areas.

People who accidentally touch a 220-volt electric wire are more likely to suffer fatal injuries which even lead to death. The Pakistani government should take steps to switch to 110-volt wiring.

Adnan Ahmed Channa ( Islamabad )