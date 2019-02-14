Dangerous wires

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
During every rainy season, a few rain-related accidents end up claiming the lives of tens of people. Naked, broken wires that hang from the poles pose threats to residents. Unlike developed countries which are using 110-volt electrical wiring networks, Pakistan uses 220-volt electrical wiring in both residential and commercial areas.
People who accidentally touch a 220-volt electric wire are more likely to suffer fatal injuries which even lead to death. The Pakistani government should take steps to switch to 110-volt wiring.
Adnan Ahmed Channa ( Islamabad )
