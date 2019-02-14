Leadership moot to begin on Feb 18

KARACHI: The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) will hold the annual conference ‘Pakistan Leadership Conversation (PLC) 2019’ to discuss current and future issues facing the business in Pakistan, and the role of business leaders in shaping the economy, a statement said on Wednesday.

The conference would begin on February 18 with high profile events in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

PLC is a series of conferences that bring together prominent thought leaders from the public and private sectors, and engage them in thought-provoking and future-focused conversations that aim to shape the future of the society and the economy in Pakistan.

The conference features influential business leaders at the top of their profession and brings together hundreds of business professionals from across the globe.