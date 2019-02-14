PRGMEA rejects HRW report

LAHORE: The Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) on Wednesday rejected Human Rights Watch (HRW) report alleging labour rights abuses in Pakistan’s garment factories, and said the industry met core labour standards set by international organisations.

In a statement, the association said Pakistan’s garment manufacturers met the standards and conventions set by several organisations, including the International Labour Organization (ILO) to protect workers’ rights.

PRGMEA Chairman Mubashar Naseer Butt in a statement said the GSP Plus scheme was extended to Pakistan after full compliance of 27 UN International Conventions on human and labour rights, governance, and environment, including eight core labour standards of ILO.

The scheme was extended after thorough investigation of the state of labour market governance with reference to the core ILO Conventions and related labour laws regime in Pakistan. The provincial and federal governments, along with the PRGMEA, have undertaken several necessary legislations to remove discrepancies with the ratified ILO Conventions.