Vawda directs to expedite DHP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Wednesday directed the team of Dasu Hydropower Project (DHP) and other officials to expedite land acquisition for the project and showed full support to remove all hurdles therein.

“Building of dams is among the top priorities of the government, and we are taking this issue very seriously,” the minister said, while chairing the 13th meeting of the Project Steering Committee on Dasu Hydropower Project.

The main agenda of the meeting was to resolve and expedite the long stalled process of land acquisition for the 4,320 megawatts dam. In compliance with the last meeting, senior member of the Board of Revenue of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa presented a comprehensive report on the possible options for expediting land acquisition, based on the consultations with those affected by the dam.

DHP, in district Kohistan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, would have total installed capacity of 4,320MW of electricity with 12 generating units. It was among the priority projects under the National Water Policy.