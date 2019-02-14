close
Thu Feb 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2019

Vawda directs to expedite DHP

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Wednesday directed the team of Dasu Hydropower Project (DHP) and other officials to expedite land acquisition for the project and showed full support to remove all hurdles therein.

“Building of dams is among the top priorities of the government, and we are taking this issue very seriously,” the minister said, while chairing the 13th meeting of the Project Steering Committee on Dasu Hydropower Project.

The main agenda of the meeting was to resolve and expedite the long stalled process of land acquisition for the 4,320 megawatts dam. In compliance with the last meeting, senior member of the Board of Revenue of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa presented a comprehensive report on the possible options for expediting land acquisition, based on the consultations with those affected by the dam.

DHP, in district Kohistan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, would have total installed capacity of 4,320MW of electricity with 12 generating units. It was among the priority projects under the National Water Policy.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business