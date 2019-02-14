close
Thu Feb 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2019

ABL posts 8pc increase in 2018 profit

Business

KARACHI: Allied Bank Limited (ABL) on Wednesday reported an 8 percent year-on-year increase in its profit for the year ended December 31, 2018.

The bank in a statement said its full-year (2018) profit reached Rs13.031 billion, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs11.38, compared to Rs12.925 billion (EPS: Rs11.12) posted in 2017.

The company also announced cash dividend of Rs2/share for the year under review, which is 20 percent, in addition to an already paid interim cash dividend of Rs6/share or 60 percent.

The ABL said its total income increased 1.07 percent to Rs43.998 billion to Rs40.930 billion corresponding year ended a year earlier.

