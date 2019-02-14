Rupee snaps gains

The rupee closed slightly weaker on Wednesday erasing its earlier gains, as importers bought dollars to cover payments, traders said. The rupee ended at 138.93 to the dollar compared with Tuesday’s close of 138.91.

The rupee, however, extended gains in the open market due to sluggish demand for foreign currency. The rupee traded at 139.10 and 138.10 for buying and selling, respectively against the dollar compared with previous rates of 139.20 and 138.20.