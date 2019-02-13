Asad chairs meeting of Pak-Turkey economic forum

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar here on Tuesday chaired meeting of the Committee on Pak-Turkey Strategic Economic Framework. The meeting reviewed the progress on formation of the proposed framework.

Minister for Energy, advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce & Textile, Minister for IPC and Minister for Privatisation attended the meeting.

Secretary Economic Affairs Division gave a detailed presentation and shared with the meeting proposals from various ministries and divisions.

Important among them include proposal from the Ministry of Commerce for enhancing trade through FTAs and easing of customs procedures by both sides.

Ministry of Textile proposed that the two countries should consider setting up textile and garment cities. The participants felt that Pakistan should benefit from the best practices adopted by Turkey for development of tourism industry.