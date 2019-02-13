2nd round of election of NA standing committees’ chairmen held

ISLAMABAD: The second round of electing the chairmen of the standing committees of the National Assembly completed.

The election of chairmen of 11 standing committees of the National Assembly was held on Tuesday in which six chairmen of Standing Committee of the National Assembly were elected from the PTI, while three from PML-N and two from PPP.

With the elections of the chairmen of standing committee, so far chairmen of 16 standing committees of the National Assembly elected out which 7 from the PTI, 5 from the PML-N, 2 from PPP and 2 from MMA.