close
Wed Feb 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 13, 2019

2nd round of election of NA standing committees’ chairmen held

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 13, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The second round of electing the chairmen of the standing committees of the National Assembly completed.

The election of chairmen of 11 standing committees of the National Assembly was held on Tuesday in which six chairmen of Standing Committee of the National Assembly were elected from the PTI, while three from PML-N and two from PPP.

With the elections of the chairmen of standing committee, so far chairmen of 16 standing committees of the National Assembly elected out which 7 from the PTI, 5 from the PML-N, 2 from PPP and 2 from MMA.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan