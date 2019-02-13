Bride flees after intoxicating 70-year-old man

RAWALPINDI: A bridegroom approached the local police for registration of an FIR against his bride, nikkah khawan and witnesses for depriving him of millions of rupees worth of jewelry, reported Geo News on Tuesday.

Bridegroom, Ghulam Mustafa, 70, told the police that he married a woman from Bhalwal who fled with the jewelry after giving him intoxicated milk.

He said the bride, nikkah khawan and witnesses had defrauded him of millions of rupees worth of jewelry.