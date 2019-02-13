Shortage of anti-rabies vaccine

Girl dies after dogbite in hospital

By Our correspondent

MANSEHRA: A minor girl, who was allegedly bitten by a stray dog, has died owing to shortage of anti-rabies vaccine at hospitals in the district.

“My daughter was bitten by a dog and we took her to the Civil Hospital in Darband but she couldn’t be vaccinated owing to shortage of anti-rabies vaccine and she died,” Abdul Rehman, who belonged to Lakh Guar village in Darband Union Council, told reporters on Tuesday.

He said that his daughter, Fatima, 7, was bitten by a dog in fields nearby his home some one-and-half month ago.

Dr Shahzad Ali Khan, the district health officer Mansehra, when contacted said according to verbal autopsy, Fatima, had died after being treated for the disease. “I will release a comprehensive report tomorrow (Wednesday),” he added.

“Our country imports anti-rabies vaccine from neighbouring India and this time they didn’t release the stock,” said Dr Shahzad.

He said that his department had purchased anti-rabies vaccine on higher prices from a pharmaceutical company in Karachi, which would be available at six specify health centres by February 15.

The cases of dog bites have also been reported from across the district but affected people couldn’t be vaccinated against the anti-rabies because of the shortage of vaccine.

“I was also bitten by a dog and roamed at various public sector hospitals but couldn’t be vaccinated owning to non-availability of vaccines and finally managed to acquire a voile from a local chemist on high price,” Chanzeb, a resident of Bohraj, told reporters.