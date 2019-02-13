tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PINDIGHEB: Under the direction of Provincial Minister Revenue Col (Retd) Malik Muhammad Anwar Khan, an open kutchery was held here on Tuesday. A large number of people attended the open kutchery and spoke against atrocities of Wapda, gas and law and order departments. People showed their resentment over heavy billing of gas.
