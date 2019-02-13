Corporate companies not cooperating for audit, PAC told

ISLAMABAD: The department of the Auditor General of Pakistan Tuesday complained to the sub-committee of the Public Accounts committee (PAC) that the corporate companies were refusing the cooperation for their audit.

The sub-committee of the PAC sought the details of the corporate companies which were not cooperating for the audits. The meeting of sub-committee of the PAC was held with the chair of its Chairperson Ms Shahida Akhtar Ali here at the Parliament House.

The officials of the Auditor General of Pakistan told the sub-committee1 that separate directorate for the audit of the CPEC projects should be formed.

During the meeting, member PAC Riaz Fatyana demanded the audit of the accounts of the department of the Auditor General of Pakistan. He questioned from the department of Auditor General of Pakistan that who audit their accounts. Member PAC Syed Hussain Tariq remarked that the audit should be conducted through third audit party.

While PAC member Noor Alam Khan questioned that has done on those officials who availed three to four plots. “Some officials come on cycle in the office but now their children were settled in the United States,” he said, adding that neither any audit para came on it nor the NAB and FIA questioned them while the record of the furniture of us comes on record.

He also questioned whether any legislation was made in this regard.

Secretary Establishment told the sub-committee of the PAC that the inquiries were going on against many officers. “The total strength of the officers was around 2300 and out of it inquiries were going against 100 officers while the inquiries were also going in NAB and FIA,” he told the sub-committee of the PAC.

While the department of the Auditor General of Pakistan that the officials of other government department promoted in grade 21 at the age of 52 years but the officials in Accounts Group promoted in grade 21 at approximately at the age of 58 years. “There is no pension for the Auditor General of Pakistan after the retirement as the pension was discontinued in 2015 through SRO and it was also assured for the provision of the gratuity,” the officials of the department of the AGP told the sub-committee of the PAC.

The audit officials told the Sub-committee that their department conducted the audit of over 47,000 government departments and the auditors did not have the conveyance but did not get any allowance except TA/DA.

The Audit officials told the sub-committee of the PAC that that there was a backlog of 18-years which was now reduced to 6-yars in the PAC. The sub-committee of the PAC sought the detail list of grade wise officers of the Auditor department.