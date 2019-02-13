Gen Raheel Sharif meets PM, FM, Senate chairman

ISLAMABAD: Commander-In-Chief of Islamic Alliance against Terrorism (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) General (R) Raheel Sharif met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the national and international security situation as well as the counter-terrorism measures taken by the coalition were discussed. The meeting with the prime minister came ahead of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s overnight trip.

The General is on a two-day visit to the homeland as part of the alliance military delegation.

General Raheel will return Riyadh today (Wednesday) as he has completed his meetings with dignitaries in Pakistan.

Earlier, General Raheel called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The commander-in-chief of the Islamic military coalition apprised Qureshi of the measures that are being taken by the coalition in order to combat terrorism, a statement issued by the Foreign Office said. The two also talked about the importance of regional peace and stability and other matters of mutual interest.

Qureshi lauded the efforts of the coalition force to establish peace and stability in the region.

General Raheel also met Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani at the latter's chambers at the Parliament House.

During the meeting, Sanjrani said, "This alliance is not against any state or country but to strengthen anti-terrorism efforts."

He said, "The alliance will aid combat terrorism worldwide. Pakistan wants a peaceful resolution of all issues for the stability and development of the region."

The Senate chairman said dialogue is the only way to ensure peace and development.

General Raheel told the Senate chairman the coalition has been playing an important part in combating terrorism globally. He said the coalition will further strengthen efforts for the elimination of terrorism and establishment of peace.

"Pakistan has always played an active part in the elimination of terrorism," the ex-army chief added. A day earlier, General Raheel called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters.