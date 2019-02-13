Taliban announce 13-member team for talks with US

PESHAWAR: The Afghan Taliban on Tuesday announced a 13-member team for the next round of peace talks with the United States scheduled to commence from February 25 in Qatar.

Taliban’s newly-appointed head of political council Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar will not participate in the peace talks, according to Taliban sources.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a statement released to media said that Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanakzai, head of the Taliban political office in Qatar, would lead the Taliban’s negotiating team.

Previously, an eight-member Taliban team negotiated with the US delegation.

The Taliban also included some people in the negotiating team, including Mulla Abdul Manan, younger brother of late Mulla Mohammad Omar, founding chief of Taliban movement.

Those supposed to hold peace talks with the US are Maulvi Ziaur Rahman Madani, Maulvi Abdus Salam Hanafi, Sheikh Shahabuddin Dilawar, Mulla Abdul Lateef Mansoor, Mulla Abdul Manan Omari, Maulvi Ameer Khan Muttaqi, Mulla Mohammad Fazil Mazloom, Mulla Khairullah Khairkhwa, Mulla Mohammad Anas Haqqani, Mulla Noorullah Noori, Maulvi Mohammad Nabi Omari and Mulla Abdul Haq Waseeq.

Among them is also Anas Haqqani, the younger son of veteran Afghan Mujahideen leader and Taliban commander, late Maulvi Jalaluddin Haqqani.

Interestingly, Anas Haqqani is still in custody of US forces in Afghanistan but Taliban included him in the new negotiating team.

He was captured from Bahrain airport a few years ago along with his another close relative Hafiz Rasheed Ahmad by the US security agencies while returning home from Qatar.

They had gone there to meet the five Taliban leaders upon their release from Guantanamo Bay in exchange of US soldier Bowe Bergdahl.

Taliban sources said the US negotiating team had earlier assured them to free Anas Haqqani and some other senior Taliban prisoners earlier but it didn’t happen.

Taliban alleged that head of the US special representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad had made commitment with them but couldn’t honour it.

Taliban said it was one of the reasons that delayed peace talks last time.

Taliban are optimistic that US would soon release him and enable him to attend the peace talks in Qatar.

Taliban sources said US authorities agreed to release Anas Haqqani, whose elder brother Sirajuddin Haqqani led the deadly Haqqani Network against US-led Nato forces in Afghanistan, but will not return Afghanistan to join the militant network and fight against them.

According to Taliban sources, US wanted him and other Taliban leaders to join peace talks after their release from jail so they can tell their media and critics that those freed don’t join the resistance movement, but contribute to the peace initiative.

Taliban said the next round of peace talks would begin from February 25 in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Maulvi Matiul Haq is the son of late Mujahideen leader Maulvi Younas Khalis, Maulvi Abdul Salam Hanafi is the only ethnic Uzbek Taliban Rahbari Shura member (and only the second non-Pashtun Shura member).

He remained deputy to Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai at the Qatar-based political office.

The five Guantanamo ex-inmates Mulla Mohammad Fazil Mazloom, Mulla Khairullah Khairkhwa, Mullah Noorullah Noori, Maulvi Mohammad Nabi Omari and Mulla Abdul Haq Wasiq are also on the fourteen members list.

Maulvi Mohammad Nabi Omari represents the Haqqani Network.

Mullah Abdul Lateef Mansoor is the nephew of the famous Mujahideen commander Nasrullah Mansoor.

The last remaining member is Maulvi Ameer Khan Muttaqi, one of the closest aide of Mulla Omar.

He served as minister for information and later minister of education before becoming the spokesman of Taliban’s Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan before its fall as a result of US-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001.