9 injured as bus overturns

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: Nine passengers sustained injuries when a bus overturned near Ahmadpur East toll plaza on National Highways on Tuesday.
According to Rescue-1122 staff, a bus was moving towards Bahawalpur when it overturned, causing injuries to nine people.
Three people were given first-aid and six others, including children and women, were shifted to THQ hospital Ahmadpur East.
BAHAWALPUR: Nine passengers sustained injuries when a bus overturned near Ahmadpur East toll plaza on National Highways on Tuesday.
According to Rescue-1122 staff, a bus was moving towards Bahawalpur when it overturned, causing injuries to nine people.
Three people were given first-aid and six others, including children and women, were shifted to THQ hospital Ahmadpur East.