Wed Feb 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 13, 2019

9 injured as bus overturns

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 13, 2019

BAHAWALPUR: Nine passengers sustained injuries when a bus overturned near Ahmadpur East toll plaza on National Highways on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122 staff, a bus was moving towards Bahawalpur when it overturned, causing injuries to nine people.

Three people were given first-aid and six others, including children and women, were shifted to THQ hospital Ahmadpur East.

