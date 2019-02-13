Foreign asset charges dropped from reference against Arbab Alamgir, spouse

PESHAWAR: The Accountability Court on Tuesday dropped charges of making foreign assets from a reference filed against the former federal minister for communication Arbab Alamgir Khan and his spouse Asma Alamgir after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) failed to produce any evidence about the assets before the court. The accountability court judge, Ishtiaq Ahmad, heard the application filed by the Pakistan People's Party's former lawmakers, seeking deletion of charges about foreign assets in the reference against them as these were levelled without any evidence or proof. The NAB's prosecutor, Riaz Khan, submitted before the court that the bureau did not want to contest the application filed by the appellants and it was up to the court to delete or not the charges about foreign assets against the accused persons. On the previous hearing, the court had handed over a copy of the application to senior prosecutor NAB Riaz Khan. He was directed to submit reply before February 12. However, on Tuesday the NAB did not contest the claim of the appellants, where they had prayed before the court to delete the charges against them in the reference. Barrister Masroor Shah submitted that the court had framed charges on January 10, in a reference against the applicants and one paragraph of the reference was defective and suffered from the legal infirmity. He sought deletion of the paragraph from the reference. About the foreign assets, the NAB submitted that to requisition the relevant documents a Mutual Legal Assistance request as per law had been sent to the foreign authorities, but the response was still awaited. It said the investigation into foreign assets would continue and upon the receipt of the record, it would be submitted before the court by filing a supplementary reference. After deletion of the charges of foreign assets from the reference, the accountability court framed fresh charges against the former federal minister and erstwhile advisor to the prime minister. The reference said during the investigation it was revealed that the accused had accumulated huge assets worth more than Rs332 million that were disproportionate to their legal sources of income. The court had directed the NAB to produce four witnesses on March 5, including Sher Dil Khan, Director General Finance, National Assembly, Section Officer (Administration) Rehan Rauf and Kaleem Shehzad, Section Officer Cabinet Division along with record about the foreign visits and TA/DA by the former federal minister and advisor to prime minister. Talking to the media persons after the court proceedings, Asma Alamgir said the Investigation Officer of the NAB KP was now trying to send the case to the Federal Bureau of Revenue after failing to produce evidence.

She alleged the NAB was pressurising the FBR officials to make a case against them for freezing their bank accounts, which, she said, was an illegal act on part of the NAB officials.

However, she said the deletion of the charges about the foreign assets from the reference proved that the whole reference was malafide and based on false claims.

She said the NAB was a silent spectator in the case of Aleema Khan, sister of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has thrown the FBR's February 7 notice into the dustbin. "Aleema Khan has hidden huge assets abroad and also violated the FBR order," she alleged.