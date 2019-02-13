close
Wed Feb 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
Pr
February 13, 2019

‘AMAN-19’ to pave way for regional peace and security: Alvi

National

P
Pr
February 13, 2019

KARACHI: The Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19 concluded on Tuesday with spectacular sea maneuvers and international fleet review in the north Arabian Sea. The naval assets including naval ships, helicopters, special forces elements and observers from 46 countries participated in the four day exercise.

President Arif Alvi was the chief guest on the concluding day of the exercise. Upon arrival on board Pakistan Navy Ship MOAWIN, the president was welcomed by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and senior naval officers. Dr Alvi congratulated the Pakistan Navy for hosting the mega event and reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve for peace and security in the region. The president appreciated the participation of large number of like-minded nations and emphasized that AMAN-19 will pave the way to make the region more peaceful and secure with combined efforts by all the stakeholders. He reiterated the need for strategic cooperation to counter transnational maritime threats and encourage safety, security and stability in the region.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan