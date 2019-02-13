‘AMAN-19’ to pave way for regional peace and security: Alvi

KARACHI: The Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19 concluded on Tuesday with spectacular sea maneuvers and international fleet review in the north Arabian Sea. The naval assets including naval ships, helicopters, special forces elements and observers from 46 countries participated in the four day exercise.

President Arif Alvi was the chief guest on the concluding day of the exercise. Upon arrival on board Pakistan Navy Ship MOAWIN, the president was welcomed by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and senior naval officers. Dr Alvi congratulated the Pakistan Navy for hosting the mega event and reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve for peace and security in the region. The president appreciated the participation of large number of like-minded nations and emphasized that AMAN-19 will pave the way to make the region more peaceful and secure with combined efforts by all the stakeholders. He reiterated the need for strategic cooperation to counter transnational maritime threats and encourage safety, security and stability in the region.