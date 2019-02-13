SC seeks record in 15-hen theft case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday sought record of an accused allegedly involved in a 15-hen theft and is in the Adiala Jail since last year.The bail plea moved by Muhammad Zahid was heard by a two-member bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Zahid a poor man from Gilgit-Baltistan – had been accused of stealing 15 hens by his ex-employer exactly a year ago in Islamabad.

During proceedings, the advocate general, Islamabad, apprised the bench that including this case, eight other first information reports (FIRs) had been lodged against the accused as he is a habitual criminal. Four FIRs have been lodged just in Gilgit-Baltistan, he added.

Justice Faez Isa observed that four FIRs have been lodged against the accused on the same day which created doubt about the credibility of the cases. Justice Mushir Alam remarked that according to the advocate general, 25 things have been recovered from the accused that is a hurdle in granting bail.

The court directed the authorities concerned to produce the record of the accused before the bench within three days and adjourned the hearing till then.

Raja Sajjad, who owned a real estate business in Arsalan Town, Islamabad, had lodged a complaint with the Koral police on April 17, 2018 that an unknown person had stolen his 15 hens, one water dispenser and a badminton set from his office on the night of February 6, 2018. After a month, he took the stance that "now I came to know that Zahid had stolen my hens. He should be arrested and justice be served”.

The police arrested Zahid on the same day and, later, shifted him to the Adiala Jail. The accused, through his counsel Shahid Kamal, filed a bail plea before the Supreme Court of Pakistan.