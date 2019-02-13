close
Wed Feb 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 13, 2019

Man kills woman for refusing relations

National

OKARA: A man killed a married woman for not developing illicit relations with him at Baqarkay Mahar village near Basirpur on Tuesday. Accused Waqas asked Safia Bibi, wife of Irfan, to develop illicit relations with him but she refused to do so. On the day of the incident, the accused entered the house of the woman and allegedly shot her dead.

FIVE HELD: Police on Tuesday arrested five drug pushers and recovered narcotics from them. The police arrested Ali Haidar with 1kg charas, Ghulam Fareed with 18 litres liquor, Mushtaq Masih with 29 litres liquor, Shahzad with 320 grams charas and M Afzal with 360 grams charas.

