NAB arrests 3 real estate developers for fraud

MULTAN: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Tuesday arrested three real estate developers on the charge of deceiving citizens and collecting millions of rupees.

According to the NAB spokesperson, the NAB has arrested Kashana Developers director Tayyab Bilal Khan in connection with an ongoing investigation initiated on the complaint of 60 affectees.

The accused allegedly cheated the public by selling plots in Gulshan-e-Tauheed. The housing society is neither approved by the regulatory authority nor the development work and other amenities were provided as promised in the advertisement. The estimated development cost of society is Rs377 million. The NAB has arrested two more real estate tycoons M Abdullah and Imtiaz Hussain of Khan Developers of Gulshan Rehman Housing Colony in Moza Durana Nagana. They were charged with allegedly cheating the masses through selling plots in an illegal housing scheme. The NAB had received 130 complaints against the developers. The investigation has revealed that the accused had misappropriated Rs250 million. The accountability court has granted their 14 days physical remand in NAB custody.

Community policing: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mehr Waseem Khan has said that volunteer participation programmes are gaining popularity and the police need to develop a congenial atmosphere to ensure inclusion of youth volunteers in community policing. He said this while addressing a seminar on ‘District Dialogue on Community Development Challenges and Initiatives’ organised by a local NGO here on Tuesday.