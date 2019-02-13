Gas supply may improve from today

LAHORE: With berthing of an LNG ship at the Karachi port, the gas supply is expected to start improving from today (Wednesday). According to the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) spokesman, following the continuous efforts of the government, the PSO and the PLL, the supply of RLNG is likely to improve in the country from Wednesday. A PLL cargo has entered the Port Channel at Karachi and a PSO cargo will also berth on Wednesday evening. It may be noted that in view of non-berthing of cargos due to severe weather conditions, the re-gasification rate has ramped down drastically, resulting in imbalance between the demand and supply of RLNG. Therefore, the gas supply to non-zero rated industry and CNG sector was suspended on Monday.