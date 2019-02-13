Ashiana scam: NAB files supplementary reference against Shahbaz

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Tuesday filed a supplementary reference against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) President and opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shahbaz Sharif in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing case. Thirteen persons have been nominated in the reference, filed in an accountability court of Lahore, including Shahbaz Sharif, Ahad Cheema and Fawad Hassan Fawad. It was maintained in the reference that Shahbaz Sharif issued illegal orders and stopped the bidding process of Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC).