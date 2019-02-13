Former UoS VC, two other accused strike plea bargain

LAHORE: University of Sargodha (Lahore Campus) three accused vice chancellor Prof Akram Chaudhry and Lahore Campus’s shareholders Shafiq and Waris Nadeem have done a plea bargain with the NAB.

The jailed accused for their freedom will collectively deposit more than Rs120 million with the NAB. The NAB has presented their application before the accountability court of judge Najamul

Hassan.

According to the NAB authorities, Shafiq has deposited Rs40.76 million through three accounts in the account of NAB chairman, Waris Nadeem has struck a plea bargain worth Rs50.25 million and assured of paying the amount in three instalments and he has deposited the first instalment of Rs20.13 million. He assured of depositing the remaining two instalments in equal amounts. The vice chancellor Prof Akram Chaudhry has done a plea bargain of Rs20.18 million, depositing the first instalment of Rs75 lakh in NAB’s chairman’s account and assuring of depositing the remaining two instalments in equal amounts.